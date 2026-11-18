Alert Red Flag Warning until WED 6:00 PM CST Nov 18, 2026 Nov 18, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Red Flag Warning to Expire This EveningFire weather conditions are improving as temperatures drop and winds calm.What’s Happening:The Red Flag Warning, indicating critical fire weather conditions, is set to expire at 6 PM CST. Improvements in weather conditions have reduced the fire risk.What to Expect:Temperatures have decreased.Relative humidity has risen above critical levels.Winds have diminished significantly. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Impacts:Reduced risk of wildfires.Improved conditions for outdoor activities. Safety Tips:Continue to practice fire safety and avoid open flames.Stay informed on local fire conditions and advisories. People are also reading… Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns 'He came here for a reason': Five-star freshman set to start in Andrew Marshall's absence Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Texts poured in after Carter Nelson's bad pass. He got the last laugh LIV Golf's final scorecard: Biggest winners and losers from its collapse Police officers raising funds for woman assaulted on Omaha bus Arlington man, 43, charged in shooting death of woman, 37 Give BIG Lexington raises over $512,000 for local nonprofits Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Flurry of big plays add up to zero as Blackshirts slam Rutgers for first Big Ten shutout Kickoff time, TV network set for Nebraska's home game vs. Ohio State Down 12 on the road, Adams Central rallies past Syracuse to reach state final Nominees forwarded to Gov. Pillen for consideration in the 11th Judicial District When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video WATCH: Golden Wok bids farewell to Lincoln after three decades Rubio says 'zero' information that US tech outages are linked Rubio says 'zero' information that US tech outages are linked Mary Peltola Wins Alaska Senate Race As Democrats Secure 56 Seats. Mary Peltola Wins Alaska Senate Race As Democrats Secure 56 Seats. WATCH: Lincoln edition of Monopoly unveiled WATCH: Lincoln edition of Monopoly unveiled