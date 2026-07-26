Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Jul 26, 2026 Jul 26, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT MondayWhat’s Happening:A dangerously hot weather pattern is persisting, with heat index values expected to reach up to 119. This extreme heat warning remains in effect until 10 PM CDT Monday.Affected Areas:Iowa: Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, and Pottawattamie CountiesNebraska: Douglas and Sarpy CountiesWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Heat index values up to 119Continued hot conditions on Tuesday with slightly lower heat indices by 10-15 degrees Impacts:Increased risk of heat-related illnessesPotential for heat exhaustion and heat stroke People are also reading… Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement Karl Ravech, Cam Newton among those let go at ESPN Charles 'Nick' Nichols receives Quilt of Valor before Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Seven 4-H'ers earn purple ribbons during bucket calf show at Dawson County Fair Paying It Forward: UNK grad Erick Leiva Lopez starts school counseling career in hometown Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad MLB power rankings: Red Sox win streak hits 13 as worst-to-first quest continues Lexington's Jaelin Wolfinger wins overall grand champion at feeder calf show at the Dawson County Fair Jake Paul sets his sights on an NFL career: 'Going to be quite easy' Dawson County gets temporary waiver from Medicaid work rules following Tyson plant closure Early childhood professionals invited to Fifth annual Child Care Professionals Renewal Summit near Cozad Heartland Chevrolet Show and Shine offers drive down memory lane Raymond man accused of sexually assaulting a child, court records show Bill Brecks to serve as Lexington deputy city manager Safety Tips:Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluidsRemain in air-conditioned spacesAvoid direct sun exposureCheck on vulnerable relatives and neighborsNever leave children or pets in vehiclesWear lightweight, loose-fitting clothingLimit outdoor activities to early morning or eveningRecognize signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and act quicklyWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or omaha.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. 0 Comments Locations Omaha Lacrosse Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Raymond man accused of sexually assaulting a child, court records show During his arraignment, Lancaster County Court Judge Ryan Decker set Cody Marshalek’s percentage bond at $750,000. You can now own a piece of Lincoln Airport's runway Lincoln Airport, which is undertaking an estimated $104 million project to reconstruct its runway is selling limited quantities of concrete fr… Homeowner identified as person found dead in Omaha house fire A 38-year-old man has been identified as the person found deceased at a house fire Saturday in south-central Omaha. Ricketts provision seeks to curb delays on proposed Colorado to Nebraska canal U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts aims to hold the Army Corps of Engineers accountable for any delays in issuing a construction permit for the Perkins C… Ewing signs Omaha minimum wage ordinance, says teen earnings help families Omaha Mayor John Ewing said he signed the minimum wage ordinance into law after considering the importance of teen earnings to families. Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Athletes race in the Ironhawk Juniors Triathlon Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3 Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3