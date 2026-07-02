Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Dawson County Until 8:45 PM CDT
What’s Happening:
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for western Dawson County, Nebraska, until 8:45 PM CDT. The storm is moving north at 35 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Western Dawson County, including rural areas near Farnam
- Interstate 80 between mile markers 209 and 218
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Hail up to 1.25 inches in diameter (half dollar size)
Impacts:
- Potential hail damage to vehicles
- Possible wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees
Safety Tips:
People are also reading…
- Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.
- Avoid driving on Interstate 80 between mile markers 209 and 218.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.