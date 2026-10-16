Alert Freeze Warning from FRI 9:08 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT Oct 16, 2026 Oct 16, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Freeze Warning in Effect Until 9 AM CDT SaturdayWhat’s Happening:A Freeze Warning is currently in effect, with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27°F expected. The warning will remain in place until 9 AM CDT Saturday.Affected Areas:North central KansasCentral, east central, and south central NebraskaWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Temperatures will drop below freezing, potentially reaching as low as 27°F. These conditions are conducive to frost and freezing, which can harm vegetation and expose outdoor plumbing to damage. Impacts:Potential damage to crops and sensitive plants.Risk of damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing. People are also reading… Sheltering Hands receives $20,000 grant to combat domestic violence Gothenburg has another historic night, defeats Wood River 76-0 Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods A quiet legacy, a lasting impact: Local donor leaves $2M gift to Lexington Community Foundation VOLLEYBALL: Mroczek leads Gothenburg in sweep of Lexington on senior night What does it take to beat Nebraska volleyball? Wisconsin’s coach has an answer UNMC College of Nursing to sign MOUs on Oct. 20, creating nursing pathways for Kearney, Lexington students Minutemen junior high runners win back-to-back cross country state titles Dabo Swinney, Clemson limp toward obvious ending. Lane Kiffin almost predicted it Former Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook named most honored citizen at Aksarben ball J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Lexington's Hernandez and Franco win opening rounds of Class B state tennis District cross county meets set to begin Oct. 14, Lexington hosts Oct. 15 at Overton Golf Club Potter’s Race Day aims to fuel fire recovery, promote Nebraska exploration Sheltering Hands discusses signs of domestic violence at Coffee and Chat Safety Tips:Protect tender plants by covering them or bringing them indoors.Insulate outdoor plumbing to prevent freezing damage.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT Freeze Warning: Sub-Freezing Temperatures and Frost Expected Overnight Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Suspicious letter prompts bomb squad response at Omaha office for U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts Omaha office Bend, OR school shooting: Community mourning day after tragic incident Bend, OR school shooting: Community mourning day after tragic incident Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Zelensky rallies European allies as Trump ties slump Zelensky rallies European allies as Trump ties slump