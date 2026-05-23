Alert Special Weather Statement until SAT 6:45 PM CDT May 23, 2026 May 23, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Pea-Sized Hail This EveningWhat’s Happening:Strong thunderstorms are expected to impact north central Gosper and Dawson counties until 6:45 PM CDT. The storms are moving southeast at 30 mph.Affected Areas:Gosper CountyDawson CountyGothenburg (around 6:05 PM CDT)Willow IslandCozadInterstate 80 between mile markers 209 and 235What to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 50 mphPea-sized hail Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. People are also reading… Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction Gothenburg's Bryson Neels wins Class B 800-meter state gold Lexington soccer's state success 'brings smiles to faces' amidst Tyson plant closure Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Cozad track athletes bring home state hardware Cozad's Ethan Atchison takes fourth at Ogallala Golf Invite Walahoski, Beattie represent Dawson County at National 4-H Conference Antique tractor restoration keeps Kearney farmer connected to his father S-E-M's Kyler Jones makes state track in shot put Dawson County commissioners renew county health insurance after confusion in meeting ‘They’re torturing me’: ICE uses solitary confinement to scare people into self-deporting Lexington's Kuecker, Portillo-Munoz earn state track medals Middle school athletes compete at state meet Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Secure loose objects to prevent them from being blown away.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Iran Hormuz Tolls Could Explode American Gas Prices Now Hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants line up to apply for Trump fund payout Hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants line up to apply for Trump fund payout Rising housing costs prompt young couples to defer marriage and parenthood Rising housing costs prompt young couples to defer marriage and parenthood How Stephen Colbert Took a Parting Shot at CBS During His Last 'Late Show' Episode How Stephen Colbert Took a Parting Shot at CBS During His Last 'Late Show' Episode