Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 10:00 AM CDT Aug 10, 2026 Aug 10, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patchy Dense Fog Reducing Visibility Until 10 AMWhat’s Happening:A dense fog advisory is in effect this morning with visibility reductions expected until 10 AM.What to Expect:Visibility may drop to as low as one quarter of a mile.Fog will be patchy and conditions can change rapidly. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Impacts:Reduced visibility may cause travel delays.Motorists may experience difficulty in seeing road signs and other vehicles.Safety Tips: Drive slowly and use low beam headlights.Allow extra time for travel to ensure safety.Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. People are also reading… Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it Cozad's Landon Baker earns Good Life, Great Journey Scholarship through Nebraska Department of Transportation Bar W Lounge approved as lottery outlet by Dawson County Commissioners From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside Lexington prepares for back to school with outdoor event Police, crime lab personnel testify on days 2, 3 of Rodriguez-Linares case Dakan named Good Samaritan Caring Kind Award recipient Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze 'Like a football facility': Nebraska volleyball raves about renovated Devaney Sports Center Overton's Paige Walahoski wins Elite Showmanship Contest at Dawson County Fair Court hears from 3 witnesses Friday morning in Rodriguez-Linares trial What to know about your child’s first day of school as Dawson County prepares for a new school year Eustis hosts Back to School Bonanza When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Thousands Evacuated As Wildfires Rage In Western US And Canada Trump admits reflecting pool construction error Trump admits reflecting pool construction error Wisconsin early voting wraps up ahead of primary election Wisconsin early voting wraps up ahead of primary election ‘No surprise': Netanyahu rejects US-backed Gaza plan ‘No surprise': Netanyahu rejects US-backed Gaza plan