Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 9:30 AM CDT Jun 8, 2026 Jun 8, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds to Dawson County This MorningWhat’s Happening:A line of strong thunderstorms is moving east at 35 mph through Dawson County. The storms are expected to impact the area until 9:30 AM CDT.Affected Areas:LexingtonCozadGothenburgEddyvilleWillow IslandFarnamThis includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 209 and 240.What to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Impacts:Potential for tree limbs to be knocked down.Unsecured objects may be blown around. People are also reading… Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child Adrian Gomez Ramos joins Nebraska Community Foundation Planning Commission recommends denial of Pentecostal church conditional use permit; board concerned about parking overflow Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington Cozad's Olliver Davis earns CSO All-Star MVP Cattlemen’s Ball transforms Dawson County pasture into gathering place for hope Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure Nebraska boys soccer all-state teams: Meet the best players from the 2026 season Wilson Public Library brings back MESStival at Muny Park June 20 Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to consider changing deer permit personal limit Overton Public School announces second semester honor roll McDonald’s bets on fancier chicken, airier restaurants to keep luring diners Lexington 14U baseball downs Cozad 15-1, falls to Norton and Gothenburg Inside the NBA and WNBA's booming player-to-broadcast pipeline Safety Tips:If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington A severe thunderstorm on Saturday swept through Lexington, leaving behind damage. Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 10:15 AM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Large Hail and Strong Winds Until 10:15 AM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 11:00 AM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Strong Winds and Hail Expected Until 11:00 AM CDT Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Iran halts strikes against Israel, Netanyahu stuck between Trump and ministers Trump Won't Rule Out Compensation For January 6 Rioters Trump Won't Rule Out Compensation For January 6 Rioters The Inaugural Ironman 70.3 Omaha triathlon The Inaugural Ironman 70.3 Omaha triathlon Trump’s NBA Finals Visit Changes Everything at MSG Trump’s NBA Finals Visit Changes Everything at MSG