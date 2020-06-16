LEXINGTON — A vehicle was considered a total loss after being fully consumed by a fire which occurred on Friday, June 12.
According to Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody, around 5 p.m., a 2002 PT Cruiser stalled on Highway 30, just west of Lexington near Road 431. The vehicle then caught on fire.
The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene and extinguished the fire. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.
There were no injuries associated with the fire, Moody said.
