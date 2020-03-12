CENTRAL NEBRAKSA — The Winter Weather Watch which was to start at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 13 has been upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory and now covers most of Central Nebraska.
The National Weather Service Hastings says two to five inches of snow are possible across most of their outlook area, with heavy wet snow starting to fall on Friday evening, which will see the worst conditions.
The heaviest amounts of snow will fall in the northwestern section of the warning area, including Dawson and Gosper County.
Travel will be impacted as slush and later snow begin to cover the roads beginning Friday afternoon and into the evening. Conditions are expected to improve Saturday as warmer temperatures move into the area.
The advisory is set, at the moment, to expire on Saturday, March 14 at 4 p.m.
