DAWSON COUNTY — There have been two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Dawson County.
Two Rivers Public Health Department said the deceased were both women, in their 50s and 60s. Both had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.
A further 28 cases were discovered in Dawson County, bringing the total up to 720.
Around 40 percent of the tests conducted in Dawson County have come back positive.
Two Rivers announced a change in their reporting, and will be reporting weekend daily case numbers on Mondays going forward.
After several months of working nonstop, the disease surveillance team, which has been working to complete contact investigations for every laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 in the district, is planning to scale down activities to offer a temporary relief for team members, according to a Two Rivers press release.
Two Rivers will also be releasing press releases prior to 12 p.m. daily to more accurately capture all laboratory information from the previous 24-hour period.
Two Rivers continues to advise citizens to stay home when experiencing illness and seek medical care when necessary.
Across the state, COVID-19 numbers have only continued to rise.
Of note, Douglas County now holds the most positive cases, at 1,551, after more testing was done in the metropolitan area. Dakota County now has the second most amount of cases at 1,348, more than Hall County which has 1,328. Dawson County still has the fourth most cases, with 720, even ahead of Lancaster County, which has 595.
In the surrounding area, Gosper County has 12 cases, Phelps as 13, Buffalo has 121, Custer has 27 and Lincoln has 39.
