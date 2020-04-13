DAWSON COUNTY — The number of COVID-19 cases in Dawson County has increased over the weekend, the total number of cases now stand at 17.
New cases include four males, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and two in their 60s, along with three females, two in their 30s and another in her 60s.
The Two Rivers Public Health District, which Dawson County is under, had recorded 54 total cases in the area.
Only one case has been detected in Gosper and Phelps County so far, while neighboring counties have seen cases increase, Lincoln County, 17, Custer County, 19, Buffalo County, 36.
Across the state there have been 814 total cases, with 10,991 total tests and 17 deaths.
Governor Pete Ricketts has unveiled a voluntary stay at home order with six rules for Nebraskans to follow. They include,
- Stay home: No non-essential errands and no social gatherings, respect the 10 person limit.
- Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
- Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take the family with you.
- Help Kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports and no playgrounds.
- Help seniors stay home by shopping for them. Do not visit long term care facilities.
- Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity
The Centers for Disease Control have also listed their health recommendations, which include,
- Listen and follow the directions of the state and local authorities
- If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider
- If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
- If someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
- If you are an older person, stay home and stay away from other people.
- If you are a person with a serious underlying health conditions that can put you at an increased risk, stay home and away from other people.
Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those who eventually develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the CDC.
Due to this, the CDC recommends the wearing of a face covering while in public settings where maintaining social distancing measures are difficult, like grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, etc.
CDC also “advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.”
Cloth face coverings should, according to the CDC,
- Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- Be secured with ties or ear loops
- Include multiple layers of fabric
- Allow for breathing without restriction
- Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
Even if a face cover is worn, the state warns, “Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing. Public health officials continue to emphasize that maintaining six feet social distancing is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.