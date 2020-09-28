Tyson Foods to pilot health clinic in Lexington

As part of efforts to boost the overall health and wellness of its workforce, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is partnering with Marathon Health to pilot a local health clinic near the company’s Lexington, Nebraska beef plant. The clinic will give Tyson team members and their families easier access to high-quality healthcare and, in most cases, at no cost.
“This is exactly the kind of healthcare our team members and their families need and deserve. This is the latest example of our strong commitment to our team members health and well-being,” said Dave Roemmich, complex manager, Tyson Foods. “We look forward to collaborating with Lexington Regional Health Center and other local healthcare providers to leverage their resources and further ensure access to quality care for our team members.”
The clinic, which will be operated by Marathon Health, will provide primary and preventive care, including health screenings, lifestyle coaching and health education, as well as behavioral health counseling. Marathon Health will also collaborate with Lexington community health providers, including primary care physicians and specialists, to ensure appropriate care is delivered.
“We’re piloting these clinics to promote a culture of health in our company that results in a healthier workforce,” said Johanna Söderström, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Tyson Foods. “Some of our frontline team members aren’t using their health plan benefits, and others don’t seek care until there’s a crisis. We want to change that by providing access to care that can help detect health conditions early and promote healthy habits.”
Tyson Foods announced the initiative to pilot seven health clinics near company production facilities earlier this month. In addition to Lexington, clinics will be opened up in Storm Lake, Iowa, Holcomb, Kansas and Wilkesboro, North Carolina. The locations of the other clinics will be disclosed soon.
“Partnering with Tyson to improve the health and wellbeing of their employees and families is an honor for Marathon Health,” said Jerry Ford, CEO of Marathon Health. “We offer care that often looks beyond the symptoms and helps people take new actions around their own health. We are excited to see the profound changes in the lives of the people we will serve at the Tyson health centers.”
Marathon Health was ranked the #1 worksite healthcare services provider by Klas, an independent research firm that has been providing impartial insights to the healthcare industry since 1996.
The April KLAS 2020 report said, “Viewed as a strong partner, Marathon Health is the clear performance leader in this market. Clients report positive health outcomes (including improved management of weight and chronic conditions), and high satisfaction with the firm’s wellness and lifestyle coaching and proactive approach to employee health.”
“This announcement by Tyson Foods and their collaboration with Lexington Regional Health Center is critically important to the health of our community,” said Leslie Marsh, CEO, Lexington Regional Health Center, Lexington, Nebraska. “We look forward to working with them to create better health outcomes and support their efforts to invest in the well-being of Tyson team members and their families.”
The clinic services are in addition to the benefits already offered to team members such as affordable health, life, dental, vision and prescription drug benefits. Tyson Foods requires all regular, full-time team members who have completed 59 days of employment to have health care coverage through either the company-sponsored health plan or through a family member’s plan. This means that 100 percent of the company’s eligible team members have access to health care coverage.
