Tyson Foods to pilot health clinic in Lexington

As part of efforts to boost the overall health and wellness of its workforce, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is partnering with Marathon Health to pilot a local health clinic near the company’s Lexington, Nebraska beef plant. The clinic will give Tyson team members and their families easier access to high-quality healthcare and, in most cases, at no cost.

“This is exactly the kind of healthcare our team members and their families need and deserve. This is the latest example of our strong commitment to our team members health and well-being,” said Dave Roemmich, complex manager, Tyson Foods. “We look forward to collaborating with Lexington Regional Health Center and other local healthcare providers to leverage their resources and further ensure access to quality care for our team members.”

The clinic, which will be operated by Marathon Health, will provide primary and preventive care, including health screenings, lifestyle coaching and health education, as well as behavioral health counseling. Marathon Health will also collaborate with Lexington community health providers, including primary care physicians and specialists, to ensure appropriate care is delivered.