DAWSON COUNTY — A ninth resident of Dawson County has died due to the COVID-19 virus, Two Rivers Public Health Department reported on Saturday, July 25.
The death represents the tenth death due to the virus in the Two Rivers district, Dawson County has now recorded nine deaths, Buffalo County, one. The individual was a male in his 80s.
“Our hearts are saddened to learn of this loss. Two Rivers will continue to be diligent in our efforts to protect the health of our community in the hopes that no other families will have to suffer more loss,” according to Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman.
Cases continue to rise throughout the Two Rivers district, on Saturday, July 25 there were 14 new cases confirmed,
Dawson County – 10
Buffalo County – 4
On Sunday, July 26, there were seven new cases reported,
Buffalo County – 6
Dawson County – 1
According to Two Rivers, there have now been 1,252 cases reported in their region and 1,064 people have recovered. Last week the district was still between a moderate and elevated risk.
There have been a steady rise of cases throughout the Two Rivers district, Dawson County has recorded 39 new cases in the past two weeks. The county now recorded a total of over 900 cases, 914, and there have now been nine deaths in the county.
While the virus is still circulating throughout the region, Gosper County has gone several weeks without a positive virus report and remains at 13 cases and no deaths.
Neighboring Buffalo County is seeing an even higher increase in cases, with 68 being found in the past 14 days, there have been 280 cases in total.
The metropolitan counties continue to see an increase in cases, Douglas County recorded 1,511 in the past two weeks, adding to a total which is steadily approaching 10,000 cases, but sits at 9,558 currently. There have been 120 deaths in the county.
Lancaster County reported 662 new cases in the past 14 days, and the area now totals 2,785 cases, and 14 deaths.
The City of Lincoln is debating putting mask mandate into place and the Douglas County board of health voted unanimously on Monday to put such a mandate in place, but these are in doubt as Governor Pete Ricketts debates the legality of such a mandate.
The state of Nebraska now has recorded 24,618 total cases since the outbreak started, there have now been 316 deaths and 18,097 recoveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.