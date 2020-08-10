DAWSON COUNTY — COVID-19 cases continue to be reported daily throughout the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, 13 were reported on Sunday.
The cases for Sunday, Aug. 9 include,
- Buffalo County – 9
- Dawson County – 3
- Kearney County – 1
In the last two weeks, Dawson County has recorded 46 new cases of the virus. There have been 959 total cases, with 10 deaths.
Gosper County has recorded five cases in the same time period, with the total now reaching 19 cases. There have been no deaths in the county.
Buffalo County has seen a notable increase in cases, with 138 being discovered in the last 14 days, with the total now reaching 415. There has been one death in the county due to the virus.
Across the Two Rivers district there have been 1,483 total cases, with 1,216 of those no longer being symptomatic. There have been 11 deaths. The Two Rivers district remains at an elevated risk, according to the risk dial.
Nebraska has recorded 28,432 total cases, with 20,896 recoveries and 345 deaths.
