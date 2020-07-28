DAWSON COUNTY — More COVID-19 cases continue to be reported throughout the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s district. There were 13 new cases reported on Tuesday.
The new cases were recorded in the following counties,
Buffalo – 9
Dawson – 2
Franklin – 1
Kearney – 1
To date there have been 1,269 cases reported in the Two Rivers district since the outbreak began, there are 1,079 who are no long symptomatic.
Last week the district remained between a moderate and elevated risk for the virus.
Two Rivers recommend the following actions during this type of risk period,
Physical Distancing
- Consider staying at home most of the time, with caution for non-essential travel and work
- Distance at least 6 feet from anyone outside the home
- Work from home if possible
- Individual outdoor activities such as walking, biking, etc. are acceptable
- Cautious expansion of interactions with others, outdoor activities preferred
- Gatherings only with modifications for COVID-19
- Events only as guided by TRPHD
- No distancing for people without symptoms, unless they are under quarantine as a result of being exposed to someone who is infected
- Self-isolation of symptomatic persons
- Outdoor activities with distancing are acceptable.
Face Covering
- Face coverings suggested when unable to distance
- Face coverings for symptomatic people
- No face coverings for people without symptoms, unless they are under quarantine as a result of being exposed to someone who is infected
Face Covering
- Frequently wash hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after touching high contact surfaces, sneezing/coughing/touching face, or before eating
- Use hand sanitizer when handwashing is inaccessible or infeasible
- Use hand sanitizer when handwashing is inaccessible or infeasible
- Frequently wash hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after touching high contact surfaces, sneezing/coughing/ touching face, or before eating Illness Monitoring
- If ill with Flu-like or COVID-like symptoms, Stay at Home
- Minimize contact with symptomatic people
- Daily temperature checks at work
- Monitor for COVID-like symptoms Disinfecting
- Avoid bare hand contact with any high touch surface
- Use barrier such as paper towel or clothing when bare hand contact is unavoidable
- Wash hands or apply sanitizer after touching high contact surfaces
- Enhanced disinfection, especially for high contact surfaces (door/other handles, light switches, bathroom fixtures)
- Enhanced disinfection, especially for high contact surfaces (door/other handles, light switches, bathroom fixtures)
