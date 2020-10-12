Two Rivers region sees one of the highest daily spike of COVID-19 cases of 2020

DAWSON COUNTY — On Friday, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported one of its highest daily spike of COVID-19 cases of all of 2020, 95 new cases were reported on this single day.

Cases confirmed on Friday, Oct. 9

Buffalo County – 66

Dawson County – 12

Kearney County – 7

Franklin County – 5

Phelps County – 4

Gosper County – 1

According to Two Rivers COVID-19 dashboard, the last largest spike in daily cases occurred on April 19, when 86 cases were reported in a day.

In a press release issued on Friday, Two Rivers said aside from the number of rising cases, especially in Buffalo County, another issue which is, “very alarming,” is the reports from acute care hospitals in the region that they may be at or nearing capacity.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman stressed the importance of limiting social gatherings at this time. “I strongly urge people to avoid crowds and gatherings right now. We really wouldn’t encourage any gatherings of more than 10 people if the gathering is deemed necessary.”

Eschliman also emphasized vigilant mask usage.