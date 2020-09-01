DAWSON COUNTY — Two Rivers Public Health Department rolled out a new COVID-19 dashboard which goes into more detail about the positive cases in each of its seven counties it serves.
According to the dashboard information, there are 20 active cases of COVID-19 in Dawson County, active cases are defined as people who are currently symptomatic.
All the information represents positive cases in the county in the last four weeks.
One new piece of information is a breakdown of cases per thousand residents in a community,
- Sumner: 22.50 cases per 1,000 residents
- Gothenburg: 7.80 cases per 1,000 residents
- Lexington: 3.90 cases per 1,000 residents
- Overton: 3.50 cases per 1,000 residents
- Cozad: 1.90 cases per 1,000 residents
Cases by age in the last four weeks break down as such,
- 0-17 years: 2 cases
- 18-29 years: 18 cases
- 30-39 years: 12 cases
- 40-49 years: 7 cases
- 50-59 years: 8 cases
- 60-69 years: 14 cases
- 70-79 years: 14 cases
- 80-89 years: 5 cases
The dashboard also goes into detail about the industry people in the county who tested positive, in the past four weeks, are involved in,
- Disabled, Retired, Unemployed: 15
- Professional Services: 9
- Educational Services: 8
- Did not disclose: 6
- Healthcare: 5
- Agriculture: 3
- Retail: 1
The same information is also available for Gosper County, at the moment there are two active cases in the county and there have been nine new cases in the past four weeks.
Cases per 1,000 in Gosper County communities,
- Smithfield: 18.90 cases per 1,000 residents
- Elwood: 7.30 cases per 1,000 residents
- Johnson Lake: 5.00 cases per 1,000 residents
Cases by age in the last four weeks in Gosper County,
- 18-29 years: 3 cases
- 40-49 years: 1 case
- 50-59 years: 1 case
- 60-69 years: 2 cases
- 70-79 years: 2 cases
Industry of positives in the last four weeks,
- Disabled, Retired, Unemployed: 4 cases
- Minor or student: 1 case
- Educational Services: 1 case
- Health Care: 1 case
