DAWSON COUNTY — On Tuesday, 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Two Rivers Public Health District.
Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 18
- Buffalo County – 6
- Phelps County – 2
- Dawson County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
- Kearney County – 1
Dawson County has a total of 981 cases; Gosper, 22; Buffalo, 515; Phelps, 51; Kearney 85; Franklin 16; Harlan 2.
