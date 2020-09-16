Two Rivers district reports 10 new cases Tuesday between Buffalo, Dawson and Gosper County

DAWSON COUNTY — The number of COVID-19 cases reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district was 10 on Tuesday, in the counties of Buffalo, Dawson and Gosper.
Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Buffalo County – 6
- Dawson County – 3
- Gosper County – 1
Case totals throughout the seven county district are as follows,
- Dawson County – 1,047
- Buffalo County – 886
- Kearney County – 124
- Phelps County – 91
- Gosper County – 31
- Franklin County – 18
- Harlan County – 8
The Two Rivers district reports a total of 2,205 cases, 1,581 of which are no longer symptomatic and 19 deaths.
The district remains in the elevated risk level, according to the Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial.
Nebraska, with 38,970 total cases, is closing in on 40,000. There have been 29,799 recoveries and 436 deaths.
