DAWSON COUNTY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department district is approaching 1,000 cases as one new COVID-19 case was discovered in Dawson County.
At the moment, the seven counties of the Two Rivers district is recording 991 cases, with Dawson County making up 81 percent of the total cases.
One new case was discovered in Dawson, bringing the total up to 811.
The other county totals include,
Buffalo County– 134
Phelps County- 13
Gosper County– 13
Franklin County- 5
Kearney County– 11
Harlan County– 0
Dawson County has recorded seven deaths due to the virus, contributing to the state total of 132 deaths.
Dawson also has the fifth most cases in the state, the others with the most include, Douglas, Dakota, Hall and Lancaster.
