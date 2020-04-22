LEXINGTON — As more testing is done in Dawson County, the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Two more positive cases were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department last evening.
The new cases in Dawson include two males, one in their 40s, and another in their 60s.
Two Rivers cumulative district total is now 244.
Dawson County still has the third most cases in the state, behind Hall which has 558 and Douglas, with 298 cases.
“Two Rivers Public Health Department recommends social distancing and much as possible, only visiting public places when unavoidable, and using all due caution when venturing into public places at all times,” according to a release from the health department.
Two Rivers,” in partnership with the National Guard and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, conducted continued enhanced testing in the Lexington community Monday and Tuesday with an updated total of 338 tests performed over the last week. Area businesses, healthcare, and emergency responders were prioritized for this testing,” according to the release.
“Two Rivers continues to partner with local businesses and facilities to perform enhanced surveillance testing locally. Enhanced surveillance testing allows public health to determine the presence of COVID-19 within specific communities or fields of employment in our district providing the data to improve decision-making regarding measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the release stated.
