COZAD — A single vehicle rollover on I-80 sent two occupants to the hospital, one with a broken leg, during the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 29.
At 9:40 a.m. Cozad Fire and Rescue was dispatched to mile marker 218 on Interstate 80, between Cozad and Gothenburg, for a vehicle which had rolled and was in the north ditch.
Fire Chief Jason Schneider said when they arrived on scene, with two ambulances and one utility truck, they found a white single cab Chevrolet pickup in the north ditch of the westbound lane.
The truck had rolled several times after it left I-80, with the contents of the cab littering the path to pickup.
Schneider said there were two occupants in the pickup and one was transported to Gothenburg while the other, who suffered a broken leg, was sent to Cozad. The Nebraska State Patrol assisted on scene.
The pickup was totaled after the crash.
The accident remains under investigation by the State Patrol.
