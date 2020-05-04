DAWSON COUNTY — Two Dawson County residents have died recently due to COVID-19, Two Rivers Public Health Department reports.
The two Dawson County residents were a men in their 20s and 60s.
So far three Dawson County residents have died due to the virus. There have been 78 deaths across the state due to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, case numbers steadily climb as more testing was done in the county over the weekend.
Dawson County now reports 543 positive cases, which is an increase of over 100 from this time last week. Dawson still has the fourth highest amount of cases in the entire state.
The Nebraska National Guard was able to provide 900 tests to Dawson County residents during the first four days of May. “This additional data will help our citizens better understand the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” according to Two Rivers.
To the south, Gosper County has recorded 10 cases. Two Rivers now reports 680 cases across their seven county districts.
Hall County continues to be the worst hit area, with over 1,000 positive cases recorded.
Dakota County, with a total population of 20,026, is now ahead of Douglas County, population 571,327, in number of total cases. Dakota County is rapidly approaching 1,000 positive cases.
Counties with meatpacking plants make up three of the top five counties hit, with the other two holding the major population centers of the state.
