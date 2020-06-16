LEXINGTON — Nebraska State Troopers have seized approximately five pounds of cocaine and arrested a New York woman following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Lexington.
At approximately 1:10 p.m. Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound Buick Enclave speeding at mile marker 243 in Dawson County. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected clandestine activity.
During a search of the vehicle, troopers located approximately five pounds of cocaine hidden inside a backpack, which was stored inside a suitcase in the cargo area of the vehicle.
The driver, Amanda Stuart, 40, of Buffalo, New York, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Stuart was lodged in Dawson County Jail.
