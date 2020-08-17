Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested one person after discovering nearly 2,300 pounds of marijuana during a motorist assist on Interstate 80.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, a trooper noticed a commercial box truck stopped with mechanical problems on the shoulder of eastbound I-80 at mile marker 228, near Cozad. The trooper stopped to assist. During the motorist assist, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.
The truck was towed to the NSP office in Lexington for a probable cause search, with assistance from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. The search revealed 2,295 pounds of marijuana, which was concealed inside cardboard boxes marked as electronics and other items. The estimated street value of the marijuana is more than $5 million.
The driver, Nolan Amado, 33, of Buckeye, Arizona, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Amado was lodged in Dawson County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.