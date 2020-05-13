DAWSON COUNTY — Three new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Dawson County, the Nebraska National Guard will be conducting 150 more tests in Lexington on Thursday.
The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported three new cases in Dawson County on Wednesday, there was also an additional case in Gosper County.
There will be 150 tests conducted on Thursday, May 14 at the City Maintenance Building, 801 South Vine from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The partnership between Two Rivers, the Nebraska National Guard, the Nebraska Public Health Lab, and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services was able to provide 600 tests to Dawson County residents on May 1 and 2, according to Two Rivers.
With the addition of the 300 tests collected on May 3rd and 4th, the total number of tests offered in Buffalo and Dawson counties is 900. This additional data will help our citizens better understand the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, according to Two Rivers.
Dawson County now has recorded a total of 717 cases in the county, fourth most in the state, as well as five deaths due to the virus. Gosper is now up to 13 cases, with no deaths reported.
Douglas, Dakota and Hall Counties all have over 1,000 reported cases. So far, 103 people in the state have died, 8,692 positive cases have been reported statewide.
