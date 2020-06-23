DAWSON COUNTY — COVID-19 continues to be detected in Dawson County.
Over the weekend Two Rivers Public Health Department reported three new cases in Dawson County and two in Buffalo County, making for a total of five new cases.
In the past 14 days, seven new cases of the virus have been found in Dawson County. To the south, Gosper County has recorded no new cases in the same period. Neighboring Buffalo County has recorded five new cases.
These recent cases have brought Dawson up to a total of 850 cases, Gosper holds steady at 13 total cases.
Across the state there have been 17,810 total cases recorded, while 11,776 have recovered from the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.