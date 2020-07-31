LEXINGTON — The spike in the number of COVID-19 cases continued on Thursday as 24 new cases were reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district.
In just two days this week, Wednesday, July 29 and Thursday, July 30, there were 54 new cases of the virus reported in the district, numbers which haven’t been seen since mid-May, according to Two Rivers.
The new confirmed cases included,
Buffalo County – 14
Dawson County – 8
Kearney County – 2
Over the past two weeks, Dawson County has recorded 63 new cases, the sixth most in the state. This had added to a total which has reached 939. There have been nine deaths due to the virus.
Gosper County has recorded two new cases over the past two weeks after a long lull of no new reports. The county now 15 total cases and no deaths.
The Two Rivers’ risk dial was increased to an elevated risk due to the rising number of cases. So far there have been 1,334 cases in the district with 1,099 no longer being symptomatic.
Nebraska as a state has now recorded 25,766 new cases and 328 deaths. There have been 18,997 recoveries.
