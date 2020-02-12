LEXINGTON — Be prepared for a rapid drop in temperature, perhaps as much as 15 degrees in a two hour time period, the National Weather Service in Hastings warns.
According to a forecast discussion posted this morning by NWS Hastings, temperatures could take a dramatic plunge with the passage of an Arctic cold front this afternoon.
At the moment two low pressure areas are combining over the Plains today and in the system’s wake will follow a blast of cold air. This will lead to bitter cold and frigid wind chills tomorrow morning, according to NWS Hastings.
This may be the coldest winter night of the year so far for some areas in the NWS Hastings warning area.
Thursday morning will see temperatures drop into the single digits with winds at 10 to 15 mph. This will push wind chills into -15 degrees in some areas, around -11 for the Dawson County area.
NWS Hastings advises anyone going outside to wear several layers and limit their exposure as much as possible.
Expect bitter cold to persist until noon on Thursday, after this, winds begin to diminish and will drop to under 10 mph during the afternoon. Highs may reach around 24 degrees in some areas late Thursday.
Luckily, the cold blast should only last a day, a warm mass of air is expected to lift into the area and Friday could see highs around 38 to 46 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.