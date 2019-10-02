COZAD — Tailgating on Interstate 80 may have contributed to a single vehicle rollover near Cozad on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
At 9:23 a.m. Cozad Fire and Rescue were dispatched to mile marker 220 on I-80, west of Cozad, to the scene of a single vehicle rollover. Initial reports via police scanner indicated the female driver was bleeding from the head.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Jason Schneider the green Pontiac Grand Prix was eastbound on I-80 at the time of the accident. EMT’s loaded the driver into the ambulance and transported her to Cozad Community Health Systems.
Schneider said he was unsure of the exact extent of the driver’s injuries.
Law enforcement on scene was the Nebraska State Patrol and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
Trooper Robert Golden said the state patrol had received a report of the Grand Prix tailgating another vehicle and Golden was en route to look for the vehicle when the accident occurred.
The accident is currently under investigation and being handled by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
