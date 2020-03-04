LEXINGTON — A South Dakota male accused of first degree sexual assault of a child has pleaded no contest to amended felony charges as part of a plea agreement.
Lane Wecker, 21, of Vermillion, S.D., formerly of Lexington, appeared in Dawson County District Court on Monday, March 2.
Wecker had previously undergone an evaluation which would determine his competency to stand trial in January. He was determined competent in January, according to court documents.
In the plea agreement, the charge of first degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 1B felony, was amended to attempt of a Class 2 felony, a Class 2A felony. The maximum sentence for such a charge is 50 years in prison.
Wecker is set to be sentenced on Monday, April 20.
The charges stem from a period between September and October 2018, when Wecker is to have sexually penetrated a four year old girl while watching her at a Lexington in-home daycare, according to court documents.
Court records show the incident was reported to law enforcement in August. Wecker moved to South Dakota after the alleged crime, according to court records.
Wecker also pleaded guilty to a second charge, assault by confined person, Class 3A felony, a charge which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
According to court documents, on Aug. 30, 2019, while Wecker was incarcerated in the Dawson County Jail, he punched another inmate in the head. He will be sentenced on April 20 as well.
