When you think of therapy, you probably think of, well... sound. But the real “MVP” here is the frequency.

Sound therapy is the use of specific instruments to create resonance and frequencies which balance the body, mind, and spirit. Using a variety of musical instruments and tools, these vibrations touch us at a cellular level to reset the body’s systems. While deep relaxation is the most significant benefit, sound therapy has been shown to alleviate symptoms caused by many disorders. It can help lower stress, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and risk of heart conditions. Sound therapy is a gentle, non-invasive alternative to add to your wellness options as it is both activating and relaxing.

Tara Niles will lead a brief sound therapy session at the Wilson Public Library in Cozad Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. The program is free and open to the public, although participants will be required to sign a waiver.

Niles, who owns The Alternative, grew up in Eustis, graduating in 2006. She has an associate degree in travel and tourism and is a U.S. Air Force veteran.

During the latter part of her active-duty commitment, Niles suffered a back injury that ultimately required surgery. Not keen on going under the knife, she researched alternative options. After visiting an acupuncturist and noticing less pain, Tara realized there was much more to “health” than exercising, prescriptions and operations.

Upon exiting the Air Force, she enrolled at Ashford University, studying complementary and alternative health. Tara graduated in 2016, offering consultations to close friends and family. She has studied multiple fields of holistic health and is a certified Sound Healing practitioner. Niles began working with The Well Haus in 2022 and is currently renovating her own space in Cozad. She is looking forward to bringing new health and wellness modalities to the area.

Wilson Public Library is located at 910 Meridian Ave. in Cozad.