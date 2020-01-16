LEXINGTON — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued across the entire National Weather Service Hastings to begin at midnight tonight and last through Saturday morning.
According to NWS Hastings, “A wintry mix of precipitation is expected, including snow, sleet and freezing rain/drizzle. Total snow and sleet accumulation generally ranging from one-half inch to 2 inches.”
Ice accumulation will vary for a light glaze to one-tenth of an inch and could make road conditions slick. The morning commute Friday looks to be especially impacted.
In addition winds will average around 15 to 25 mph form the south-southeast through Friday afternoon and then switch to northwesterly Friday night with stronger localized gusts of 40 to 45 mph.
Timing at the moment seems to occur like this, a wintry mix, starting with snow will begin falling around midnight and continue to noon on Friday, at this point precipitation could switch over to rain and last until 6 p.m. Friday. After this it transitions again to snow as the system departs the area.
While snow amounts will not be high with this system, sleet and ice will make roads slick, use caution when traveling, especially Friday morning. Flash freezing could occur on wet pavement throughout the area, owing to the strong winds.
