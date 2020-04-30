ELWOOD — A shop building four miles north of Elwood along Highway 283 was utterly destroyed by a fire which broke out the morning of Thursday, April 30.
Around 10:42 a.m. the Elwood Fire Department was dispatched north of the town for a shop building which was completely engulfed by flames.
The smoke from the fire could be seen from miles around, with residents in Lexington able to see the black plume to the south.
Elwood arrived on scene with a grass rig and a fire truck, later followed by a pumper and more equipment, with five firefighters in total, according to Fire Chief Darren Krull.
Not long after arriving on scene, Elwood called the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department for mutual aid, who arrived on scene with six firefighters a fire engine and tanker.
The fire had spread throughout the entire building as both departments worked to suppress the fire.
According to Assistant Rescue Chief Rex Adams, there was a large amount of plastic in the building, much of which was melted and lofted into the air by the flames, raining down as black heaps on to the lawn of a nearby home.
Krull said once all the equipment was set up, it took around 20 minutes to fully suppress the fire, but noted the building and all of its contents were a total loss.
The cause of the fire was not known on scene and was being investigated, Krull said.
There were no injures associated with the fire, according to Krull.
The Gosper County Sheriff’s Department assisted on scene.
