CENTRAL NEBRAKSA — Memorial weekend may see the first dose of severe weather the area has seen for quite some time.
Conditions are shaping up for severe weather events on Saturday, May 23 throughout the central and north central Nebraska regions.
National Weather Service Hastings meteorologist Aaron Mangels said Saturday will be a warm day with moisture returning to the area, causing dewpoints to climb into the 60s.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a slight risk for severe weather across much of Nebraska as upper level disturbances look primed to set off storms in the areas across Nebraska where there is high instability.
Mangels said it is starting to seem likely the daytime period for most of the NWS warning area will be quiet with storms possibly impacting the area during the evening or overnight periods.
Primary hazards could be hail, strong wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall, according to the NWS website.
There has been a shift in the models, Mangels said and what looked like a sweeping cold front cutting through the area and setting off storms in the afternoon, now looks more like storms will cut across the area later in the evening.
Still being three days out, Mangels said people should keep an eye on the forecast and stay aware of the changing weather conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.