CENTRAL NEBRASKA — Saturday, June 20 was the official start to summer and it also saw several rounds of severe weather on both Saturday and Sunday.
The storms were triggered by northwest flow in the upper atmosphere, which promoted storms growing into clusters and eventually lines of storms.
According to meteorologist Chris Butler with National Weather Service North Platte, there were several reports of large hail in Custer County during the evening of Saturday, June 20.
Golf ball sized hail was reported west of Callaway at 6:48 p.m. and quarter sized hail was found nearly an hour later, at 7:30 p.m. near Oconto. Butler said there was no damage reports associated with the hail.
The storm which produced the hail, a southeast moving supercell, also gained a tornado warning as it moved near Arnold and Callaway, due to the mid-level rotation of the storm. Butler said there were no confirmed tornadoes associated with this storm.
This supercell continued moving south and just glanced by Dawson County, moving north of Eddyville, before finally weakening after dark in Buffalo County.
Further north, in Blaine County around 5:29 p.m. a supercell storm did produce a tornado which was on the ground for five minutes, it was located 14 miles northwest of Dunning.
The next day, Sunday, June 21, saw an enhanced risk of severe weather warned across most of central and eastern Nebraska, said National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Pfannkuch.
This high level threat of severe weather never truly materialized Sunday evening, Pfannkuch said, due to morning thunderstorms interrupting the environment. Pfannkuch described the Sunday events as, “low key.”
There were still isolated reports of severe weather with several lines of storms which formed on separate boundaries throughout central Nebraska.
At Johnson Lake in Gosper County there were reports of half dollar sized hail at 6:42 p.m. and another report of quarter sized hail at the same time along the lake.
Over a 72 hour period, starting on Saturday, portions of northern Gosper County received 1.50 to 2 inches of rain, with a small swath seeing as much as two to three inches of rain.
Phelps County also had reports of severe wind, up to 58 mph east of Atlanta at 8:30 p.m. as storms moved through the area.
More quarter sized hail was reported to NWS North Platte on Sunday evening just seven miles west of Maxwell at 9:29 p.m. as a storm complex descended southeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.