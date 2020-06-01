DAWSON COUNTY — Two Rivers Public Health Department announces with regret, a ninth death in the district. This individual was a male in his 70s from Dawson County. This individual had been hospitalized prior to his death.
There were 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department from May 30th and 31st in the seven-county region it serves. Two Rivers is also excited to announce the launch of a new dashboard on its website at trphd.org providing detailed information on the Two Rivers Public Health Department district. Current work is focused on the process of streamlining the data to reflect current numbers, illustrating disparities, and providing up to date information for our citizens on current COVID-19 information.
New confirmed cases include:
Dawson County – 6
Buffalo County – 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.