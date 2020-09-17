Rural counties in Two Rivers district see higher number of cases reported on Wednesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAWSON COUNTY — Of the 23 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, 15 were in rural counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department district.

Cases confirmed on Wednesday, Sept. 16

Phelps County – 6

Kearney County – 5

Dawson County – 4

Buffalo County – 4

Harlan County – 4

While virus cases recently have been reported heavily in the more populous counties of the district, on Wednesday this shifted to the three rural counties, Phelps, Kearney and Harlan.

Six cases reported in a day for Phelps County is the highest yet of the late summer and Kearney County hasn’t reported five cases in one day since Aug. 20.

Buffalo County, the main driver of COVID-19 cases in the district recently, reported just four cases, as well as Dawson County.

The Two Rivers district now reports, 2,225 total cases, 1,620 of which are no longer symptomatic and 19 deaths.

The risk dial for the district has increased, further into the elevated risk area, according to Two Rivers.

Nebraska now records 39,419 total cases, 29,966 recoveries and 439 deaths.