LEXINGTON — A single vehicle rollover on Interstate 80 resulted in both occupants being taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
At 11:43 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Priority Medical Transport were dispatched to a scene one mile west of Lexington on Interstate 80.
A blue Scion hatchback appeared to be traveling westbound when it entered the north ditch and rolled, landing right side up.
Two Dawson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on scene when LVFD and Priority Medical arrived.
The driver and an occupant were transported by both LVFD and Priority to Lexington Regional Health Center for minor injuries said LVFD member Stephan Tuma.
The accident is under investigation by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
