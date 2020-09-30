Road work will begin on N-21, near Lexington on Oct. 5

LEXINGTON — Weather permitting, work will begin October 5 on N-21, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Paulsen, Inc., of Cozad, Nebraska, has the $4,354,807 contract. Work includes removal of two bridges, which will be replaced with box culverts. Work will take place from Reference Post 32+25 to Reference Post 35+00. Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals with a 12-foot width restriction.