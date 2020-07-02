LEXINGTON — A resident physician accused of killing her husband on the side of Interstate 80 waived her right to a preliminary hearing, sending the case to Dawson County District Court.
Kathleen Jourdan, 31, of Omaha, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She has claimed she acted in self-defense.
Jourdan appeared Thursday morning before Dawson County Judge Jeffrey Wightman.
Arraignment in district court is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 17.
Jourdan’s lawyer, Brian Copley, asked the court for a bail reduction, saying she cannot afford to pay 10 percent of the $1 million bail set June 24 by Wightman.
Copley gave three reasons Jourdan would not be a flight risk: her lack of prior criminal activity, her intention to remain in Lexington if freed, and her children, who now are in foster care.
County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman said bail should not be reduced. Waterman said this is a murder case, one Jourdan may not be able to successfully defend at trial.
Waterman also said it is still early in the investigation and new information may yet be discovered.
In interviews with law enforcement, Jourdan alleged that she suffered abuse from her husband, Joshua Jourdan, according to court records. Waterman said there could have been mutual abuse on both sides.
“This was not a happy marriage,” she said.
Wightman chose not to reduce bail. Jourdan remains in the Dawson County Jail.
On June 17, Jourdan, her husband, Joshua, and their two children were moving to Scottsbluff to continue her medical residency.
While driving on I-80 near Cozad, Jourdan and her husband began arguing. Joshua pulled the vehicle over to the side of the road, gave her “a look,” and raised his arm “like he was going to strike her,” Kathleen Jourdan told law enforcement, according to an affidavit.
She then allegedly grabbed a handgun from the center console of the vehicle and shot Joshua twice in the chest, according to an affidavit.
During later interviews, Jourdan allowed Nebraska State Patrol investigators to look through her cellphone and told them they might find a, “concerning conversation” with one of her friends. According to the affidavit, Jourdan and her friend had discussed “how to get away with the perfect murder.”
Jourdan later revoked her consent for law enforcement to search her cellphone.
She also alleged a “history of being forced by Joshua Jourdan to provide prescriptions for controlled medications with no diagnosis by any medical professional.”
When the vehicle was searched, investigators found 11 prescription bottles with Joshua Jourdan’s name on them.
“These bottles indicated Joshua Jourdan as the patient and Kathleen Jourdan as the physician who wrote the prescription,” according to a search warrant affidavit.
Jourdan also told investigators of alleged domestic violence involving her husband, “to include but not limited to sexual assault, verbal and physical abuse.”
Investigators have requested Kathleen Jourdan’s Facebook account information and messages since January 2016, according to a search warrant affidavit.
