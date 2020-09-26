Report details impacts of COVID-19 on Nebraska agriculture economy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday, the Platte Institute and the Nebraska Farm Bureau released a joint policy brief examining the economic disruptions from COVID-19 on Nebraska’s agriculture sector. The brief details the challenges the industry faced prior to and during the one-two punch brought on by the pandemic, as well as the ongoing uncertainties agriculture faces in its wake.

Authored by Platte Institute Policy Director Sarah Curry and Nebraska Farm Bureau Senior Economist Jay Rempe, the brief examines the complications for the agriculture economy caused by the pandemic but also the importance of Nebraska’s agriculture, business, education, and elected leaders working strategically to assure Nebraska’s agriculture sector is on the proper path for growth in a post-COVID-19 world.

The report, Disruptions from COVID-19 on Nebraska’s Agriculture, is available at PlatteInstitute.org and at nefb.org.

“Nebraska’s crop and livestock producers have been on a roller coaster ride over the past decade regarding farm income. The agriculture economy was already on the downside and weakened when COVID-19 hit,” said Curry.