DAWSON COUNTY — The area will go through some major weather swings over the next couple of days as fire weather is the primary threat for Thursday, with accumulating snow in the forecast for Easter Sunday.
Starting at noon Thursday, April 9 a Red Flag Warning will go into effect until 8 p.m. in the evening for a critical fire weather danger.
A combination of a strong northwest wind, with gusts up to 35-45 mph, and low relative humidity, around 15-25 percent, will lead dangerous conditions for fire.
Nearly all of Central Nebraska, including Dawson and Gosper will be under the Red Flag warning this afternoon.
As the weekend approaches, the weather will make a major shift toward an unseasonably cold spell, with snow accumulation possible on Easter Sunday.
A strong cold front is set to move through the area late Saturday evening, this system could bring two to three inches of snow across the area.
According to the National Weather Service Hastings, this will be a wind driven event, if the snow forecast holds. There is still uncertainty as to the timing of the cold air, which will greatly influence precipitation type.
Keep an eye on the forecast as the weekend approaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.