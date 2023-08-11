LEXINGTON —Lexington City Council members on Tuesday approved the second reading of the fireworks ordinance that would reduce the number of days fireworks can be sold and discharged with in the corporate limits of Lexington.

The final vote on the ordinance will be at the next council meeting, scheduled Aug. 22.

The proposed ordinance would reduce from 10 to seven the number of days that fireworks can be sold and discharged before the Fourth of July.

Mayor John Fagot reiterated that this has been an ongoing issue with complaints from residents over the years.

Several vendors and community members spoke about the proposed change.

“When I hear a town or city trying to reduce the number of days, I get concerned, mainly because we are so reliant on the weather,” Troy Wheeler of Cozad said. “Our sales go hand in hand with the forecast. If there are two days of storms coming through and you are already down to seven days, then our sales go down to basically five days.”

He added, “I’m not really sure if changing the ordinance is going to solve anything, because Cozad and Gothenburg will be selling for 10 days. If Lexington residents see that and they buy the product in Cozad or Gothenburg, I’m sure they’re not going to stay in Cozad or Gothenburg to light them off. They will take them back to their homes to light it off.”

Fagot replied, “Then they are in violation of the ordinance, and that’s a situation they’re going to have to look at and see if it’s worth lighting them off a couple days early.”

Lexington’s Ryan Shotkoski also spoke about the impact on revenue for the local vendors that put in time and effort into setting up their stands.

“Our sales depend on how the days fall. My deal is different as we have a tent that takes more time and more people to set up and watch it,” Shotkoski said. “Every little bit that I can sell, every day that I can sell, is going to go a long way towards labor.”

The council’s concern is the impact of fireworks on residents’ lives throughout those 10 days, and being able to exclude three days would give their family and pets some relief.

“My concerns and views are that unless those people who are ticketed for violations and it’s shut down, they are still going to light them off later than they should and in those three days if they aren’t paying attention,” said Bernie Valish of Lexington.

Fagot said, “I really want you guys to understand that this is no way an attempt to hinder, hurt or punish, you guys that are out there selling. We are more or less trying to balance it out so you guys have an ample time to have good sales over a seven-day period but also give some relief to the other people that are out there having to tolerate what others do.”

The proposed ordinance would allow seven days of selling and discharge, June 29-July 3, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight.

For New Year’s Day fireworks, the selling dates would be Dec. 29-Dec. 31, and discharge times would be from 5 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1.

In other action, the council:

Approved the pay request from TL Sund Construction Inc., for the 2023 Lexington Racquet Center Project in the amount of $593,537.40.

Approved the pay request from Lacy Construction for the Veteran’s Pavilion at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park project in the amount of $30,366.22 and $6,231.59. Also approved, was the retainage pay request in the amount of $114,338.23.

Approved the pay request from Walters Morgan Construction for the 2021 Wastewater Facility Improvements project in the amount of $364,949.53.

Approved the bid by VanKirks Bros. Contracting out of Sutton for Well 10 Water Main project in the amount of $59,563.