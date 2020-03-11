LEXINGTON — Fools spring is over and the second winter is on its way. Generally wet snow is forecast to accumulate up to five inches in areas of Central Nebraska throughout Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14.
According to the National Weather Service Hastings, precipitation will start out as rain on Friday but will transition to snow during the evening and overnight periods. The bulk of the snow will occur after midnight and into the morning period for Saturday.
The NWS said, with most late-season snowstorms, this will be a relatively wet snow, ensuring a hassle when it comes time to clean it up.
The latest NWS consensus shows five inches of snow could possibly impact their northwestern warning region, which would include Dawson County.
This scenario could change by Friday, so residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the forecast to see who the weather will impact their weekend plans.
Temperatures will see a steady decline after today, with Thursday barely reaching the low 50s, Friday in the low 40s and Saturday will only see high 30s.
