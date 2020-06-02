DAWSON COUNTY — The local area could see two rounds of severe weather during the evening of Wednesday, June 3 and Thursday, June 4, but some uncertainty on the details linger due to the weather pattern in place.
National Weather Service Hastings meteorologist Ryan Pfannkuch said the switch from a cooler spring like pattern to a hot summer-like pattern was noticeably fast and it makes forecasting storm development tricky.
A portion of Dawson County lies under a slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday. The outlook being issued by the Storm Prediction Center, SPC .
Pfannkuch said it is fairly certain if Dawson County does see severe weather, it will be during the evening period, between 7-11 p.m. Storms will initiate in the Nebraska Panhandle and move east southeast into the central area of the state.
There is uncertainty surrounding how organized these storms will be, Pfannkuch said. It could be an organized squall line, if it is the main concern will be damaging winds. Storms could also be more isolated, impacting less of the area.
Areas which do see storms will be under threat for hail, wind gusts up to 60 mph and localized flooding.
Thanks to the summer-like weather pattern, Pfannkuch said the forecast for Thursday is uncertain and will be at the mercy of how the storms Wednesday evening interact with the environment.
The SPC outlook for Thursday places most of the NWS Hastings warning area under a slight risk for severe weather, including the eastern portion of Dawson County.
Some model guidance indicates storms may not form at all, but Pfannkuch said, if they do, the atmosphere will be primed for severe weather, with lots of instability.
While May and June are the peak of the severe weather season, Pfannkuch said it has been an unusually quiet year. The NWS Hastings has only issued 15 severe weather warnings and one tornado warning, the least amount he has seen in his 14 years a forecaster in central Nebraska.
Despite this, NWS Hastings still advises people should be Weather Aware and have a plan in case severe weather impacts their area.
