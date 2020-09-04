Planning Commission forwards annexation of Cunningham’s First Addition to city council

LEXINGTON — The city limits of Lexington will shift slightly if approved by the city council, the Planning Commission forwarded the final plat and annexation.
The lot in question is Cunningham’s First Addition, on the northwest side of Lexington, along Highway 21. At the moment the city limits only extend partially in this lot, following the property lines of a pervious addition, Development Services Director Bill Brecks told the Planning Commission.
The annexation of the area will square off the city limits and extend it to the edge of the property line, acquiring the back 35 feet of the addition. The property is owned by Daniel and Susan Cunningham.
The planning commission forwarded their approval of both the final plat and annexation of the addition. The matter will now go before the Lexington city council for final approval.
During the roundtable discussion Brecks said the members of the board of adjustment will need to meet in the future about one item which has come up. It will be the first time the board of adjustment has needed to meet since 2016.