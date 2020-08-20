LEXINGTON — In an emailed letter, Lexington Public Schools informed parents that staff members from Pershing Elementary tested positive for COVID-19 before school started.
According to the letter, the affected staff are isolating at home per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The origins of the infections are unknown, but were not linked to the school and no students were in the building at the time, the letter stated.
As of the start of school on Monday, the building had been sanitized and the staff has been wearing masks according to district policy to limit the spread of the virus.
Superintendent John Hakonson said the cases were all deemed, “community spread,” by Two Rivers Public Health Department and this occurred before students were in the building.
LPS is not releasing the exact numbers of affected staff to protect their identities, Hakonson said.
“We have had and anticipate ongoing quarantines and isolations among students and staff reflective of the community spread that still exists in Lexington,” Hakonson said, “ Two Rivers is notified and contract traces on any case we become aware of and then notifies any additional individuals who may need to quarantine or isolate.”
Hakonson said to date, they are not aware of any COVID-19 spread within their schools.
“Two Rivers has informed us that our mandatory mask requirement greatly reduces that risk of spread,” Hakonson said, “Students and staff are required to wear them through most of the school day, and when not possible, other measures such as student ‘cohorting’ are in place to limit the possibility of spread.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.