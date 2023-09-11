NORTH PLATTE — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a death Friday at Swanson Reservoir State Recreation Area in Hitchcock County.

About 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nebraska Game and Parks requested assistance from NSP at the scene of a missing person and boat. A Ford F-150 pickup and empty boat trailer had been located unoccupied at a boat ramp. Game and Parks officers located the boat, which was also unoccupied, out on the lake. Officers then used sonar equipment and identified what was suspected to be a body underwater near the boat ramp.

The Imperial Search and Rescue dive team was called in and recovered the body of the boat’s owner. The deceased has been identified as Michael Harrison, 68, of Goodland, Kansas.

Hitchcock County has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol investigate the death. Pending a scheduled autopsy, foul play is not suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton Fire Department also assisted on the scene.