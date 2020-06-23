Editor’s Note: This article was written with information provided by Tim White.
OVERTON — In a year which has been turned on its head by the COVID-19 pandemic, Overton High School was able to conduct their graduation ceremony at last.
On Saturday, June 20, also the first day of summer, 26 seniors, which made up Overton’s Class of 2020 were able to finally turn the tassel, after the ceremony had been delayed a month due to the directed health measures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The class sponsor was Calli McCoy, the flower was the blue tipped white rose, class song was, “Tattoos on this Town” by Jason Aldean and the colors were blue, black and silver. The motto was from Dr. Seuss, “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment before it becomes a memory.”
Social distancing was observed during the ceremony, with only six family members per student allowed to attend and family units were spaced six feet apart.
The Salutatory address was presented by Morgan Olmstead and the Valedictory address was given by Hailey Wagener.
The Overton Class of 2020 received scholarships which totaled over $92,000.00.
There were also 17 students which received the Overton Upward Scholarship. To be eligible, students needed to complete the application, complete with first term with at least a 2.0 grade point average and show they are enrolled as at least a half-time student for the second semester.
Seven of the seniors were also part of National Honor Society.
The closing was presented by senior Austin Haussler.
